First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Critical Analysis

First National Bank Alaska and California BanCorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First National Bank Alaska and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A California BanCorp 20.94% 9.55% 0.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and California BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A $58.41 million $18.41 12.59 California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.46 $13.37 million $1.71 11.35

First National Bank Alaska has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

California BanCorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. The company also provides cash and wealth management, escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 27 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has a full-service branch in California located in Contra Costa County, California; and 4 loan production offices in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

