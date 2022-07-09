First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,168,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,135 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 11.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 21.32% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $290,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $62.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

