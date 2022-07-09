First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $7.91 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 76,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

