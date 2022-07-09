First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 201 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 276.4% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 428.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $415.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

