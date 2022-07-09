First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.94 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

