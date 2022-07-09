First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.56.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.