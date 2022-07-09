First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 829 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.47.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

