First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 44,994 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,994 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

