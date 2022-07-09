First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,368 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

EMN opened at $90.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

