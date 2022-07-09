Financial Survey: OLO (NYSE:OLO) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get OLO alerts:

This table compares OLO and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -17.52% -3.09% -2.81% Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OLO and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zillow Group 3 10 9 0 2.27

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.78%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $75.91, suggesting a potential upside of 116.14%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OLO and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 11.98 -$42.27 million ($0.18) -62.50 Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.06 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -15.82

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OLO has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OLO beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OLO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.