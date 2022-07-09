Filecoin Price Up 8.9% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $98.77 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.84 or 0.00027016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00129769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00566638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00033663 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 232,106,842 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

