Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.08-$8.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -$7.52 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.11-$5.33 EPS.

RACE stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.80. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($265.63) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.