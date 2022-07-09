FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

In other FAT Brands news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $70,051 in the last ninety days.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

