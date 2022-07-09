Family Capital Trust Co Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.97. 162,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,085. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

