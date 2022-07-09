Falcon Project (FNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $352,385.14 and $42.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00127008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00560826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033306 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

