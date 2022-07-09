ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $103,317.97 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $103,317.97 and approximately $157.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001876 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

