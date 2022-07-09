Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.40.

NYSE OTIS opened at $69.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

