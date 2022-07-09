Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Price Target Lowered to €70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($98.96) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. 127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $75.32 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

