EUNO Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $259.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00240015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,588,315,747 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

