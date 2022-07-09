Equalizer (EQZ) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $24,343.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00127368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00560989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033441 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

