Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,034

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,235 ($27.06) to GBX 2,034 ($24.63) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($24.95) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.64) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,256.29 ($27.32).
Entain stock opened at GBX 1,097 ($13.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,611.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.27). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,348.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,523.71.
About Entain (Get Rating)
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
