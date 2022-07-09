Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $56.33 on Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $56.33 or 0.00259677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $41.87 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00092428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00044117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,532,994 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

