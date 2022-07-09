Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $925.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.