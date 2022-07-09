Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
Shares of EFC stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $925.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $18.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.