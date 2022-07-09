Einsteinium Trading Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $1,763.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00244572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002149 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,692,482 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

