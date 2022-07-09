EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.97

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.97 and traded as low as $46.85. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 28,229 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.70 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.93.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

