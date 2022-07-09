EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 62.5% lower against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $103,498.85 and $94.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.49 or 0.99935222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00042162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024033 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

