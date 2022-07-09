eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.07.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

