Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.55. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.87.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

