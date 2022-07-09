easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 725 by HSBC

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 725 ($8.78) target price by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.59) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.08) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.15) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 805 ($9.75) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 681.81 ($8.26).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 376.40 ($4.56) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 338.25 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 949 ($11.49). The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 462.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 541.70.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.03 ($12,047.75).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

