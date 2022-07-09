Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 18,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 185,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

