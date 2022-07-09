Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DNLM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.95) to GBX 950 ($11.50) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,367 ($16.55).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 809 ($9.80) on Tuesday. Dunelm Group has a 52-week low of GBX 757.50 ($9.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 852.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,093.24.

In other news, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($21,312.67). Also, insider Andy Harrison purchased 28,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($12.78) per share, for a total transaction of £297,657.70 ($360,447.69). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,331 shares of company stock worth $46,292,547.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

