Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

