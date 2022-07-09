DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Trading 3.6% Higher

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $146.64 and last traded at $139.03. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.15.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31.
DSV A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DSV A/S (DSDVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.