DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Trading 3.6% Higher

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $146.64 and last traded at $139.03. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31.

DSV A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

