DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.
