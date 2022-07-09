DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07). Approximately 33,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 248,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.40. The company has a market cap of £36.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

In related news, insider Jeremy Dibb bought 77,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.24 ($5,627.56).

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

