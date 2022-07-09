DNB Markets Begins Coverage on Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)

DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Nel ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

