Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

