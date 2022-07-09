Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,510 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

