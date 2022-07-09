Diligent Investors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,416,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,358,000 after acquiring an additional 153,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,795,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 115,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $29.64 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

