Diligent Investors LLC Sells 22,390 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $782,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,158,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $11,306,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42.

