Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 133,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 66,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

