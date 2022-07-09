Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS opened at $296.47 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.46.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.