Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after acquiring an additional 662,065 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $7,704,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $33.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.