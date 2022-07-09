Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUC opened at $12.10 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

