Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $13,015,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 736,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at $3,785,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

ARCO opened at $6.41 on Friday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARCO shares. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

