Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

