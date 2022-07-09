DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Lowered to $10.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,294,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,137,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

