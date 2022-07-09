dHedge DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $477,256.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $3.69 million and $477,256.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,564.32 or 0.99985412 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002818 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,706 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

