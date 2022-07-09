Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($44.27) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €36.36 ($37.87) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.29. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.