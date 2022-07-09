Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.70 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.70 ($16.35) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.04) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ENI stock opened at €11.48 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. ENI has a 52-week low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 52-week high of €14.80 ($15.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.18.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

